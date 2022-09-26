Have you followed the hottest “folding yoga” now? Through the stretching and folding of the limbs, not only the body is soft, but also deeply relaxed. Many girls also challenged various folding angles with the strongest folding machine in history, the SAMSUNG GALAXY Z Flip4! That is to say, it is not enough to fold very soft Q, if you can set goals in yoga exercise, it will be more efficient, let Galaxy Watch5 be your personal health advisor! Built-in body composition BIA, you can set goals, track progress, and adjust your exercise menu according to your body composition. Various exercise modes make exercise goals clear and efficient. You can also measure blood pressure, blood oxygen, and electrocardiogram at any time to understand your current health. Status, through various data records, not only can your yoga exercise be “folded” efficiently, but you can also know that you are constantly improving, and you can continue to exercise without interruption with a full sense of achievement!

Open the yoga exercise mode to record the health digital precision!

Watch5 be your yoga partner! Setting the exercise mode can clearly record the total number of exercise time, calories, heartbeat, etc., and can better grasp the goal and physical state, and at the same time urge yourself to improve more and more! In addition to yoga, Galaxy Watch5 has more than 90 sports modes. Jogging, swimming, cycling, etc. can accurately record exercise results according to different sports. Just like a personal health consultant, in addition to personal company, it also leaves all physical health data!

Let the “body composition function” tell you the sense of achievement of efficient exercise!

I usually exercise regularly, but it may take a long time to measure the body. In fact, if you want to exercise effectively in a short time, it is very important to know the number of body composition! Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung Bio Active sensor, as long as the middle finger and ring finger are on the upper edge of the button, you can quickly measure skeletal muscle, body fat rate, body water content, etc. It only takes about 15 seconds to understand the current exercise effect, and then Adjusting your exercise menu, tracking your progress, and reaching your goals is the most efficient and smart way to exercise, even in the face of sports stagnation!

※It is only used as a reference for general health and fitness purposes, and should not be used for medical conditions or disease diagnosis, surgery, treatment, care and disease prevention purposes. The measurement results are for reference only. Consult a medical professional for advice. Electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure (BP) measurement functions are only available for persons over 22 years of age. To ensure the accuracy of blood pressure measurement, the user should calibrate every four weeks with an arm sphygmomanometer. Requires a Galaxy smartphone with Android 7.0 or later.

The neat and simple design perfectly matches all sports wear

Galaxy Watch5 not only has the beautiful Chen Yao silver with silver Bora Purple strap, but also has trendy colors such as glacier blue and cloud powder, with Galaxy Buds2 Pro in fairy purple or dawn white, turning into a fashionista. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro, designed for professional outdoor sports, is available in titanium dazzling black and titanium crystal grey, showing a mature charm of low-key perseverance.

Girls who always pay attention to fashion must also pay attention to dressing when exercising. Meimei sportswear is definitely not less bought, and smart watches that can improve efficiency are not only excellent in function, but must also be versatile in appearance! Samsung products must be fashionable! The whole appearance of Galaxy Watch5 is neat and simple, with a round and streamlined aluminum frame to present a classic texture, and the strap has many colors and styles to choose from, so it is super good for outdoor or indoor sportswear! There is also a personalized design on the surface, the background theme and color can be adjusted, and even AR emoji can be changed at will!

Combined with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro Bluetooth headset, the exercise is not monotonous, the 24bit SSC Hi-Fi ultra-high fidelity sound quality shows transparent music details, and the 360-degree audio supports Dolby multi-channel, so that you can enjoy listening to music during exercise. With a design that fits the ear, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is not afraid of falling off when wearing sports, the active ANC noise reduction can help you concentrate more, and the IPX7 waterproof function that you are not afraid of sweating and raining, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is a good partner for sports and entertainment!

In addition to the Galaxy Watch5 as a daily health caretaker, there is also the Galaxy Watch5 pro designed for outdoor sports, which can provide exclusive GPS precise positioning and Track Back functions, whether it is a deep mountain hike or a street rider, it can be easily maintained. on track. If you want to increase exercise motivation and exercise efficiently with goals, let the Galaxy Watch5 series provide accurate health data support and accompany you every wonderful moment!