Game Center Apple glitch resolved: THIS issue has been resolved

Apple glitch reported for Game Center! details of the issue

On 06/27/2023, 03:24 there was a problem with the Apple service “Game Center”. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 06/28/2023 09:13 and lasted until 06/27/2023 05:40. A total of 1 service was affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.3 hours.

Game Center users had to adjust to the following effects:

“Users may have encountered brief delays when using this service. Some users were affected.”

What can I do with Game Center?

The Apple “Game Center” service enables you to discover and play games on your Apple devices and to compete with friends. Game Center lets you download games, unlock achievements, track high scores, and compete with other players. You can invite your friends to play games together or create challenging leaderboards.

