Game Center Apple glitch resolved: THIS issue has been resolved

by admin
The issue with Game Center has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always frustrating when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. Official reports are very helpful to find out what the problem is and whether Apple is having difficulties itself. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. An Apple service was affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple glitch reported for Game Center! details of the issue

On 06/27/2023, 03:24 there was a problem with the Apple service “Game Center”. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 06/28/2023 09:13 and lasted until 06/27/2023 05:40. A total of 1 service was affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.3 hours.
Game Center users had to adjust to the following effects:

“Users may have encountered brief delays when using this service. Some users were affected.”

Help with other Apple glitches

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Game Center?

The Apple “Game Center” service enables you to discover and play games on your Apple devices and to compete with friends. Game Center lets you download games, unlock achievements, track high scores, and compete with other players. You can invite your friends to play games together or create challenging leaderboards.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 06/28/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

