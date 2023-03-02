Prime Gaming is again providing subscribers with a lot of additional content and some free games in March. TECHBOOK checks the offer.

Amazon Prime subscribers can generally look forward to one or the other discount. The Prime subscription includes the two streaming services Prime Video and Prime Music, with which the relevant content can be viewed and heard. Since 2020, however, the gaming service Amazon Prime Gaming has also been part of the offer. This replaces the Twitch Prime service previously provided by Amazon. For Prime customers are many – but not all! – Prime Gaming content for free. There are also monthly special offers with games and game content. This is also the case this month – TECHBOOK checks Prime Gaming’s March offer.

The new games at Prime Gaming in March

With its Prime Gaming service, Amazon wants to make a Prime subscription palatable for additional customers. Anyone who already has a subscription and is interested in video games can look forward to exclusive emojis on Twitch and has access to some free content. A few included games and digital in-game content will also be available each month at Prime Gaming:

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – Coming March 2nd

Adios – from March 9th

I am Fish – starting March 9th

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape – ab 16. März

Book of Demons – from March 23

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – out March 23

City Legends: Trapped in Mirror (Collector’s Edition) – ab 30. März

Prime Gaming therefore has a number of highlights to offer in March. With “Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition‘ A prominent representative of the popular RPG series, which appeared in 2012, is coming to the platform. With titles like the puzzle game “Faraway 3: Arctic Escape” or also “Adios‘ gives subscribers access to a wide range of seven games in total.

At the beginning of March, the recommendable “The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Game of the Year Edition)”, “Divine Knockout” and “Tune” are also available from the past month. The following games are also available to subscribers all year round:

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug X

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The newcomers

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

Incidentally, once the games are linked to your Prime Gaming account, they remain in your account permanently – even if the Prime membership expires.

The best in-game loots at Prime Gaming in March

In addition to the new games, additional game content called in-game loots is also available. Attention, the content has different expiry times at Prime Gaming! Here are a few highlights:

Black Desert Online – Anniversary Gift Pack (Includes Rabbit Selection Box and Valks’ Support Box)

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming-Pack #5

Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle #4 of 8 (Includes Fragile Resin)

GTA Online – 500.000 GTA-Dollar

Guild Wars 2 – Komfort-Set

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule (including RP, Mythic Essences, Champion Shards and a permanent skin)

Madden NFL 23 – Super Bowl Ultimate Team-Paket

Red Dead Online – Emote

Total War: Warhammer II – Bundle „The Warden & The Paunch“

Valorant – Graffiti „Doomscrolling“

How to take advantage of the offer

In order to be able to use the game content of the March promotion on Prime Gaming, players must of course have an activated Prime account. If you are a Prime subscriber but have never used Prime Gaming, you must also log in there once with your Prime data and click on the “Activate Prime Gaming” button in the top right-hand corner. In order to then integrate the content of the offer into the corresponding game, you must connect the game account used (e.g. Steam) to the Twitch or Prime Gaming account. Then proceed as follows: