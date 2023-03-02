ROENN Vitalstrategie GmbH

Peter Rönn and Dr. Dorrit Rönn are the founders and developers of the ROENN® vital strategy. Together, the experts for regulatory system diagnostics and holistic medicine have already been able to help many people to improve their performance and vitality. With the bioelectromagnetic diagnostics they developed, toxins and parasites are uncovered and eliminated using naturopathic remedies. Find out here how to effectively prevent migraine attacks.

A pounding in the head, sensitivity to light and noise, and excruciating headaches – many people suffer from regular migraine attacks. As a rule, those affected have to stop any activity and withdraw, with all the consequences for work and leisure activities. Although tablets can often provide some relief, they cannot prevent migraines. “Painkillers can at best bring brief relief, but the underlying problem is not eliminated,” says Peter Rönn. “Therefore, people with migraines should rather tackle the causes directly and drain toxins from the brain.” The vital strategist and developer of the ROENN® vital strategy knows the problem of the ubiquitous disruptive substances and pathogens and knows how to successfully remove them from the organism. In the following he revealed how it is possible to effectively prevent migraine attacks.

Migraine attacks: There are many causes

The causes of migraines are varied. In most cases, however, the disruptive factor of those affected cannot be identified easily, since the corresponding metabolic processes take place inside the body. The main causes would be various toxins, such as heavy metals or PCBs, i.e. plasticizers, which have a direct effect on the central nervous system by crossing the blood-brain barrier and thus promote migraines. In addition, various disruptive substances or pathogens, such as Borrelia, sometimes have a peripheral effect on the nervous system. They do not develop a harmful effect immediately, but are deposited in the organism for years after being absorbed through the skin or lungs. In the long term, they can not only promote many different diseases, but also be a serious factor in the development of migraines.

Ultimately, however, a lack of water can also promote migraines, so it is all the more important to ensure that you drink enough fluids. A guide value of 30 milliliters per kilogram of body weight must be observed.

Detox to prevent migraines

In addition to being mindful of fluid intake, those affected try to weaken or staunch their attacks and symptoms with appropriate painkillers. However, these promise at most a short-term relief, which will not eliminate the problem itself. The experts Peter Rönn and Dr. Dorrit Rönn therefore recommends working on the cause instead of treating the symptoms.

Since the search for the corresponding source of interference would mean an almost endless search for a layperson, precise testing is a good idea. With this, the toxins and impurities accumulated in the body can be recognized and a corresponding detoxification can be carried out. Here, too, there are various ways of proceeding. Algae such as chlorella, spirulina or various red algae can already be effective as “binders” of the substances. Shilajit, bentonite or zeolite can also be used for detoxification.

elimination of toxins

Natural additives such as wild garlic, garlic or coriander can also be used as purging agents beforehand to remove the impurities from the body’s own “garbage dumps” such as intercellular tissue, connective tissue or fatty tissue. However, doing the process on your own is not very effective. Finally, there are numerous possible detoxifying and draining substances that may work as individual products, but in combination make the cure completely ineffective. Taking additional vitamins can also have negative side effects. The advice and support of an expert is therefore becoming increasingly important. “When testing with the ROENN® vital strategy, the interactions of the various products are tested in detail,” explains Peter Rönn. “The treatment is precisely tailored to the impurities that the body can detoxify without sacrificing the quality of performance. The positive effect not only occurs faster, but also guarantees measurable success.”

The ROENN® vitality strategy offers an excellent opportunity to finally put an end to migraines, to detoxify your body and to benefit from more performance and vitality.

Do you also suffer from migraines or would you like to increase your energy and performance? Sign up now Peter Rönn and Dr. Dorrit Rönn and make an appointment!

