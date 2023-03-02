Lukas Zörner rose to the top at a young age, becoming an analyst at Morgan Stanley at the age of 21. Add Kempke

For a long time, Lukas Zörner didn’t know what he wanted to do. There used to be a career as a baker, the 30-year-old tells Business Insider. “When I was a child, I was sometimes in the bakery and helped out there at four in the morning – and found it really exciting,” he says. Then he wanted to be a pilot. Nothing came of it either, the eyes didn’t cooperate. Three dioptres. As a pilot: unsuitable.

Zörner is now Vice President Germany at Qonto, an account provider for small and medium-sized companies. Zörner works a lot – and gets up early for it. He is a “morning person”. His day starts at 5:30 am when his one-month-old daughter wakes up. And in the evenings it goes until 7 p.m., he says. From then on he switches off and takes time for his child. “I now have a blocker on my calendar,” he says.