PC gaming has rarely been as accessible as it is now. While high-end hardware prices continue to reach new heights, performance at the lower end just keeps getting better. It is therefore a good time to enter the PC gaming world.

If you want to build a gaming PC yourself or buy a gaming laptop, there are a few important decisions to make. How many CPU cores do I need, should I invest more money for a good graphics card and how much RAM is actually necessary?

The choice of graphics card

Many think that with a gaming computer it is important to have the best hardware in all areas. However, that is not entirely true. First and foremost, it is important to have a strong graphics card – also called GPU – as a basis. Wherever you can save some budget, you should do it in favor of the graphics card.

As a rule, you can’t go wrong with the high-end models from Nvidia and AMD. At Nvidia, these are the 80s and 90s series, i.e. RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. At AMD, these are the cards from the 800s or 900s series. These are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX or RX 6800 XT. These models are suitable for gaming in 4K.

A mid-range GPU is enough for gaming in 1440p. At NVIDIA, this is the RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 Ti – and soon the RTX 4070. AMD, on the other hand, has cards like the RX 6650 XT and RX 6750 XT on offer. Cards like the RTX 3050 and RX 6500 XT are completely sufficient for Full HD resolution (1080p) and eSports titles.

A graphics card (not yet connected) in a gaming PC Foto: Getty Images

Intel has recently entered the graphics card market as a new player. While the products are promising, they still struggle with a lack of optimization and stability. Therefore, TECHBOOK cannot recommend its use at this time.

In the best case, a graphics card should have at least 8 GB of video memory (VRAM). This is hardly enough, especially for gaming in virtual reality (VR). If you have the choice between two memory versions for a specific graphics card, you should usually choose the larger one. The price difference is mostly marginal, but the leap in performance, especially with resolutions above 1080p, is huge.

Processor and mainboard – you have to pay attention to that

The processor – also called CPU – should nowadays have at least four, preferably six cores. Anything above that, while good for productivity, brings little benefit for gaming. On the other hand, the clock rate is still very important. In turbo mode, the CPU should be able to reach 4.5 gigahertz or more.

While the manufacturer Intel was the top dog on the CPU market for many years, AMD has now caught up and is often even superior in terms of gaming performance. However, the fluctuation is currently very high, since new CPU models are currently appearing every year due to the newly ignited competition.

The CPU requires a mainboard with the appropriate socket Foto: Getty Images

In principle, however, nothing has changed in the nomenclature for years. The absolute high-end models are called the Intel Core i9 and AMD Ryzen 9. However, models from the Core i7 series from Intel and the Ryzen 7 series from AMD also offer excellent performance. However, the Core i5 and Ryzen 5 don’t have to hide either and above all offer good value for money.

The choice of mainboard is largely determined by the CPU. Because the CPU socket can only be compatible with either an Intel or an AMD model. Nevertheless, there are certain gradations here. This is how Intel distinguishes between B, H and Z series chipsets. Regardless of which generation it is, the letter indicates how capable the chipset is. “B” is a small mnemonic to budget mainboards, while “H” marks the middle class. “Z” boards are the most expensive, but are the only ones that support CPU overclocking. It is important that the board’s socket and chipset are compatible with the respective CPU. A Core i9-13900K can only be found on mainboards from the 600 or 700 series. If you also want to exploit the overclocking potential of the K series CPU, you have to use a Z690 or a Z790 mainboard.

The mainboard connects all the individual PC components with one another Foto: Getty Images

At AMD, the situation is similar. The manufacturer’s mainboard chipsets are divided into A, B and X series, with “X” offering the most features. Unlike Intel, in addition to the “X” series, the “B” series also supports CPU overclocking. If you want to use the current gaming CPU leader Ryzen 9 7950X3D to its full potential, you need either a B650 or X670 motherboard.

Memory in Gaming PC

For the rest of the computer, two other aspects are particularly important. Fast memory and mass storage. Newer DDR5 RAM is trend-setting, but not yet a must. Rather, the main memory should clock as high as possible, at least 3200 MHz is recommended.

With RAM, it is advisable to run two sticks in dual-channel mode Foto: Getty Images

A modern SSD is mandatory for mass storage. NVMe type SSDs are preferable here as they have the fastest transfer rate. Most modern mainboards already have integrated slots for NVMe SSDs in M.2 format. But connections for cheaper SATA SSDs are also available.

Nothing works without a good power supply

Finally, when building your own gaming PC, you have to make sure that the power supply unit – the PSU – can also supply all the hardware. Unfortunately, modern PC hardware is very power-hungry. It is best to simply add up the thermal design power (TDP) of the individual components and add about 20 percent. For example, if the hardware consumes 800 watts, the PSU should be able to output at least 1000 watts. You should also pay attention to the efficiency, 80+ silver or gold should be it.

What are the costs for a gaming PC?

The manufacturers of gaming PC hardware now know no limits when it comes to new products. There is a good reason for this, however. After years of relative stagnation, Intel, AMD and Nvidia are currently fighting fierce competition. The positive effect is that the performance of the products continues to increase. Yes, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 costs around 2000 euros – but the performance was unimaginable just a few years ago. The card can display games in 8K resolution (equivalent to four times 4K) with stable frame rates. With the appropriate support, a complete gaming PC then costs a good 3000 to 4000 euros.

But at the lower end, the rapid development is noticeable. Gaming PCs can be configured for gaming in the popular 1440p resolution from around 600 euros. Even PC gaming in 4K resolution is now more affordable than ever with a starting price of around 1500 euros.