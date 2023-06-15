9
Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of three cordless hedge trimmers from Gardena to test.
What awaits you?
The particularly light and handy Cordless Hedge Trimmer EasyCut 40/18V P4A from GARDENA in the Ready-To-Use Set is ideal for trimming small and medium-sized hedges. Thanks to the low weight of only 2.3 kg with battery, cutting with the cordless hedge trimmer is very easy.
Summary:
- 3x GARDENA Akku-Heckenschere EasyCut 40/18V P4A Ready-To-Use Set, 18Volt
- Closing date: 07/22/2023 (11 a.m.)
How can you participate?
- This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
- Test the product within 14 days.
- Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.