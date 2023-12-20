German GreenTech startup Swobbee and Motovolt bring battery changing service to India

Greentech Swobee Motovolt Electric Motorcycle Scooter India The Indian e-mobility provider Motovolt and the German greentech startup Swobbee have agreed on a strategic partnership to set up 200 battery changing stations in India.

With this partnership, Motovolt will offer Swobbee battery replacement service to its customers across India. To increase access to electric two-wheelers in India

The common goal is to provide solutions to the existing challenges of electric vehicles in terms of charging time, cost and battery life to improve the user experience of users in India.

Motovolt x Swobbee: Set up 200 battery changing stations in India by 2025

This ambitious initiative is supported by a significant 7-digit (USD) technical and financial investment.

The first phase has begun with the commissioning of the first two Swobbee battery swapping and charging stations in Delhi and Kolkata.

The long-term vision is to achieve over $10 million in sales and profitability within five years.

India has witnessed a significant increase in electric vehicle sales, especially in the two-wheeler segment. With around 15.6 million units sold last year, India is the second largest market for motorized two-wheelers in the world.

However, Indian LEV users continue to face challenges such as: Such as the high initial cost of batteries, limited range requiring frequent recharging, issues with battery performance, battery life and end-of-life use, and safety concerns.

Motovolt, a key player in the e-bike industry, is at the forefront of addressing these challenges. The company is dedicated to continuous research and development and collaboration within and outside the industry to improve the LEV ecosystem. Swobbee’s expertise in LEV energy services fits Motovolt’s mission perfectly.

