Anyone who would like to test Vodafone’s 5G network now has the perfect opportunity to do so. For a short time you will receive a shopping voucher worth 25 euros when you sign up for the “CallYa Digital” prepaid tariff. We reveal all the details of the campaign.

Update from 03/09/2023: The campaign has been extended by a few days until March 12th, 2023. So you get another chance to get a 25 Euro Amazon voucher.



Vodafone: 25 € Amazon voucher for booking CallYa Digital for free

At the moment you can use the purely digital prepaid tariff “CallYa Digital” 4 weeks virtually free of charge to use. Vodafone is giving you one for free BestChoice voucher worth 25 euros, which you can redeem at Amazon, for example. Since the 5G tariff usually costs 20 euros for 4 weeks, this results in an effective profit of 5 euros if you get out again immediately. To take advantage of the offer, you must enter your e-mail address on this campaign page and then order the “CallYa Digital” tariff on vodafone.de. The voucher will be sent no later than 7 days after receipt of the SIM card. But beware: the offer is only valid until March 8, 2023 March 12, 2023.

The prepaid mobile phone tariff CallYa Digital from Vodafone promises maximum flexibility at a low fixed price: For 20 euros for 4 weeks you get an Allnet and SMS flat rate and 15 GB LTE/5G data allowance with up to 500 MBit/s. There is no contractual obligation. You can also pause the tariff at any time at the end of a billing period for up to 15 months and remain accessible.

The benefits of the tariff at a glance:

Network: Vodafone

Allnet and SMS flat rate

15 GB LTE/5G -Data volume with up to 500 MBit/s

-Data volume with up to EU-Roaming inklusive

20 Euro for 4 weeks

for 4 weeks 10 Euro Starting credit when porting your number

Starting credit when porting your number No connection price

25 Euro shopping voucher for free when booking via this promotion page

when booking via this promotion page Offer valid until 08.03.2023 12.03.2023



Vodafone CallYa Digital: Is there a catch?

Since it is a prepaid tariff that can be canceled at any time, you are not taking any risks anyway. Before booking, however, you should note the following points:

There is no credit check, but you must provide your bank details when booking the tariff, even if you only want to use the free 12 weeks. Although CallYa Digital is still a prepaid tariff, the basic price is debited by direct debit . This has the advantage that you do not have to actively top up your credit.

. This has the advantage that you do not have to actively top up your credit. As the name suggests, CallYa Digital is one purely digital tariff. There is no telephone customer service, only the possibility of contacting the provider via the MeinVodafone app, WhatsApp or the Vodafone service chat.

If you don’t have a problem with that, you get an all-network flat rate and 15 GB in the 5G network from Vodafone for 4 weeks effectively free of charge.

