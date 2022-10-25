Echo

Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

The Echo Show 5 and the fourth generation of the Echo are on sale for the first time after Prime Day. Now you can get the Echo for US$50, which is cheaper than Prime Day. In addition, the smart screen Echo Show 5 is also the same as the previous Prime Day price of US$35. Readers who want to take the opportunity to build a smart home should not miss it.

Since all Amazon’s own products have regional restrictions, if you want to buy them, you need to use purchasing and shipping services. We have published a detailed shipping strategy earlier. Just follow the steps to successfully buy them at a large discount. !

Echo（4th Gen）

The fourth-generation Echo speaker launched by Amazon is the culmination of the Echo series. It is equipped with a 3-inch woofer, two 0.8-inch tweeters on the front, supports Dolby Audio function, and uses AZ1 edge neurons. The processor greatly enhances the Echo’s performance, allowing Alexa to respond faster to your needs.

In addition, it adds the smart home features originally found on the Echo Plus, and the ability for the Echo Studio to automatically “scan” the space it is in to determine how to deliver the best sound quality. As for the connection method, in addition to the Bluetooth connection, users can also insert a 3.5mm audio source to play audio directly.

Now the fourth-generation Echo has been reduced from the original price of US$100 to US$50 on Amazon. This extremely cost-effective price can only be used to buy the Echo Dot international version with direct shipping to Hong Kong and weaker specifications (not including shipping! ).

Click here to buy Echo 4th Gen — US$50

Echo Show 5 (2nd generation)

The second-generation Echo Show 5 has a 5-inch screen that lets you set alarms, check your calendar, display news, and more. It has a 2-megapixel camera that lets you make video calls, and it can also stream Audio and video content from platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Spotify are ideal for bedside personal assistant use.

Now the second-generation Echo Show 5 is reduced from the original price of US$85 to US$35, enter the promo code “SHOW52PK” and get an additional US$10 discount on the second item.

Buy Echo Show 5 Gen 2 Now — US$35