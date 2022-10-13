The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS completed the 20.8 km Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes 49.328 seconds, 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. The record was set by Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, who was involved in the development of the new flagship of the 911, and was witnessed by track officials.

The new 911 GT3 RS was designed from the outset for maximum performance without compromise.This one with 525 PS (386 kW)high performance road legalruncarMaking full use of the technology and design concepts of racing cars, in addition to the high-speed naturally aspirated engine and intelligent lightweight body structure with racing DNA, its cooling and aerodynamic concepts also prove that the 911 GT3 RS is homologous to racing cars. The 911 GT3 RS can reach 860kg at 285km/h, three times as much as the 911 GT3.

Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister (pictured right) and Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger (pictured left).

Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger said: “Today, the 911 GT3 RS has delivered on its promise as soon as it arrived – absolutely outstanding performance on the track. Even the conditions on the big straight section of the Döttinger Höhe were not ideal, even strong We were very pleased with the results this time around, with strong headwinds and low asphalt temperatures. The 911 GT3 RS has rewritten the industry standard for aerodynamics and chassis. No production road car can embody such deep racing elements. “

With 525 PS (386 kW), the 911 GT3 RS fully utilizes the technology and design concepts of racing cars, has a high-speed naturally aspirated engine with racing DNA and an intelligent lightweight body structure.

The 911 GT3 RS equipped with the Weisa kit, fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, also completed the short standard lap of 20.6 kilometers in 6 minutes 44.848 seconds.

This one with the Weisa kit 911 GT3 RS Optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, front wheel size is 275/35 R20the rear wheel is 335/30 R21.The new 911 GT3 RS also finished in 6 minutes 44.848 secondsshorter20.6kilometerStandard singlelock up。

Bergmeister said: “Due to the strong winds that day, our downforce decreased slightly, but I am still quite satisfied with the final result. Especially on the high-speed section, the 911 GT3 RS did its part, showing the style of a top-spec car, even in the braking performance settings. A new high bar. It was fun to drive this car for the fastest lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.”

Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister drove the Porsche 911 GT3 RS to a time of 6:49.328 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Porsche 911 and 718 Vice President Frank Moser (pictured right)

Porsche 911 and 718 Vice President Frank Moser, observing from the fleet monitoring area, said: “I am extremely proud of what the entire team has done in developing and testing the new 911 GT3 RS. Today, Jörg Bergmeister brings the car to its full potential. All in one, a burst. The 911 is still full of surprises as a classic, and proves that the rear-engined configuration is unquestionably suitable for a high-performance sports car.”