Get the Party Started with the JBL PartyBox 110: On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day!

Title: JBL PartyBox 110 on Sale on Amazon Prime Day: Perfect for Your Parties this Summer

Date: July 12, 2023 [Last Updated]

If you need to liven up your events with quality sound and energetic lighting, the JBL PartyBox 110 speaker is just what you’re looking for. This technological jewel will allow you to take the party anywhere with its powerful sound and modern design. In addition, its long-lasting battery and water resistance will keep the fun going.

The JBL PartyBox 110 has everything you need to enjoy an unforgettable party. Its sound quality is exceptional, offering a clear and powerful listening experience. You will be able to listen to your favorite songs with total clarity and without distortions, thanks to its cutting-edge technology. And don’t worry about running out of battery, since its duration will allow you to enjoy music for hours without interruptions.

Main features of the JBL PartyBox 110 speaker:

– 160W RMS power

– Frequency response: 45 Hz – 20 kHz (-6 dB)

– Signal-to-noise ratio: > 80 dB

– Angular design for better sound projection

– 2 154.6 mm (5.25-inch) woofers

– 2 55-inch tweeters mm (2.25 inches)

– Maximum 12-hour battery life

– Dynamic light show synced to the beat

– Guitar and microphone inputs

– IPX4 splash-proof

– Bluetooth 5.1

– USB music player

– Auxiliary audio input

– True wireless stereo: Wirelessly link two speakers together to get even bigger, stereo sound

– JBL PartyBox App – Control your party with your phone: change tracks, customize the light show, and more

– Dimensions (W x H x D): 295mm x 568mm x 300mm

– Weight: 10.84kg

Wireless Freedom: JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker with Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life

If you’re looking for a speaker to animate your parties without ties, the JBL PartyBox 110 is perfect for you. Its rechargeable battery allows you to use it for up to 12 hours without the need to be connected to the current (at a moderate volume).

Powerful and Surround Sound

The JBL PartyBox 110 portable speaker offers you an unbeatable sound experience with a power of 160 watts RMS. Its design with angled speakers ensures optimal sound projection in all directions.

With a sound system made up of two 5.25-inch woofers and two 2.25-inch tweeters, you’ll enjoy powerful bass and clear highs. Its frequency range from 45 Hz to 20,000 Hz guarantees a balanced reproduction of all the details of your favorite music.

Full Control from Your Smartphone

One of the standout advantages of the JBL PartyBox 110 is its ease of use. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, you can synchronize your smartphone or tablet in seconds and play your favorite songs instantly. Forget about cables and complications, this speaker offers you the maximum comfort and versatility to enjoy music the way you want.

With the JBL PartyBox app, you can easily control your music and customize the lights on your speaker. In addition, you can also update the firmware to ensure that you always have the best experience. Feel free to create the perfect party atmosphere by adjusting lighting colors and patterns to suit your preferences.

But that’s not all, the JBL PartyBox 110 is also compatible with popular streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music. This means that you will be able to access millions of songs without having to download them in advance, so that you always have the best musical selection at your disposal. Start dancing and singing your favorite songs at any time!

Animate Your Parties

In addition to its incredible sound, the JBL PartyBox 110 features built-in LED lights that sync to the beat of the music. This function creates a festive and unique atmosphere, turning any place into a lit dance floor. Get ready for an impressive visual experience that will perfectly complement your party and wow your guests!

But it’s not just great for parties, the JBL PartyBox 110 is also perfect for hosting karaoke sessions or even playing live instruments. Its microphone and guitar inputs will allow you to become the life of the party and create unforgettable moments with your friends. Show off your music skills and have fun like never before!

Portable and Waterproof

The JBL PartyBox 110 has been designed with your comfort in mind. With its carrying handle, you can easily take it anywhere. Plus, it’s IPX4 certified to withstand splashes of water, so you can enjoy your music poolside without worry.

In short, the JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect speaker to bring the party with you wherever you go. Its exceptional sound quality, long-lasting battery life, water resistance, and energetic LED lights guarantee a fun-filled unique experience. And now, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day offer, you can buy it at an irresistible price. Do not miss this opportunity to have in your hands a high-end speaker at an incredible price!

