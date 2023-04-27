Home » GIGABYTE Motherboard Releases Updated BIOS to Ensure Stable Performance of Ryzen™ 7000X3D CPU | XFastest News
GIGABYTE has always been in close cooperation with AMD. When AMD launched the highly anticipated 7000X3D series processors, GIGABYTE’s AM5 motherboards, supported by the best materials and advanced technology, immediately supported and played new game processing. device for optimum performance. In order to ensure that the designs of GIGABYTE motherboards are in line with AMD’s specifications, and can meet the needs of players for excellent performance and reliability in all aspects, in order to continue to provide the most excellent and stable platform, GIGABYTE has released the latest test Version BIOS, in order to deal with possible damage concerns when AM5 motherboards are paired with Ryzen™ 7000X3D series processors.

The latest beta version BIOS of GIGABYTE AM5 motherboard provides a safer SOC voltage setting range to reduce the risk of damage to the processor due to excessive voltage adjustment. At the same time, through the exclusive Performance Bung technology in the BIOS option, players can more easily optimize the processor voltage configuration, and further obtain the best processor voltage through the AMD PBO2 option, so as to play the best performance of the Ryzen™ 7000 X3D processor .

The latest beta version of BIOS has been uploaded to GIGABYTE official website, please go to GIGABYTE official website to download and use it to improve system performance and reliability.

