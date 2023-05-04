Home » Gmail also has a blue tick certification
Gmail also has a blue tick certification

Gmail also has a blue tick certification

POLAND – 2023/03/07: In this photo illustration a Google Gmail logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Blue Tick is a user authentication tool that is widely known because of Twitter. Although it was later changed to a new design of colorful pink, Google seems to want to learn from it. Gmail is adding a blue tick mark to the verified sender icon to allow users to identify authenticity in response to phishing emails that try to pretend to be an official account.

The relevant blue tick is not something you can pay for like Twitter, but it is linked to the BIMI (Message Identification) technology that Google will apply to Gmail in 2020. They initially thought that displaying icons about official accounts would emphasize the truth , but obviously Google thinks it needs to add another blue tick to make it clear for more users. If you happen to receive an email with a blue check mark, you will see a pop-up prompt from Gmail after clicking the icon, indicating that the sender is a certified real user, and there is also a shortcut key for the help page.

Google mentioned in a blog article that their new feature is to improve Gmail and security and stop malicious emails. It will be pushed to all users within this week. At the same time, managers of Workspace users are invited to help register their companies in BIMI line number.

