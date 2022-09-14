Sony

At an earlier State of Play event, Sony released a new story trailer for God of War: Ragnarok. In this short film, Odin’s deep torture of Kratos appeared. Kui Ye has been denounced as a “false god”, and how he finds his divinity is expected to be one of the core themes of this work. At the same time, there are some signs of Atreus “leading” Kratos in the film, and the mutual trust between father and son may reach new heights in Ragnarok.

At the same time as the release of the new trailer, Sony also officially announced the new PS5 DualSense handlebar with the theme of “God of War: Ragnarok”. Inspired by Midgard, it features a blue and white colorblock design, as well as bears and wolves that represent Kratos and his son. Starter grips will go on sale with the game from November 9th, and pre-sale for the grips themselves will start on September 27th.