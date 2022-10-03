Home Technology God of War: Ragnarök’s age rating confirms it won’t be suitable for kids – God of War: Ragnarök
God of War: Ragnarök’s age rating confirms it won’t be suitable for kids – God of War: Ragnarök

We’re now just days away from PlayStation Studios and Santa Monica Studios revealing that God of War: Ragnarok has gone gold and is set to launch on November 9th, so let’s take the last word about the game People are surprised by the news to warm up.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has just released an age rating for God of War: Ragnarök, and it’s clearly a mature M, which means it’ll get an 18+ from our PEGI. Why? Well, because:

“Players explore various realms and engage in frantic hand-to-hand combat with human-like raiders and fantasy creatures (e.g., centaurs, trolls, dragons). Players use axes and chain blades to fight enemies, often resulting in a massive blood splatter effect and dismemberment. Players can perform finishing attacks, piercing through blades and hand-held weapons depicting close-ups; repeated axe attacks on a creature’s neck result in decapitation. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are in-game audible.

That means Kratos’ final adventure in Norse mythology will continue the series’ tradition of delivering some brutal visual and audible content over five weeks, so expect some sweet gameplay and a review we expect in early November.

