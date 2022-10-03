Xiaopeng Motors: Delivered 8,468 smart electric vehicles in September
Securities Times e Company News, Xpeng Motors (09868.HK) announced on October 3 that Xpeng Motors will deliver a total of 8,468 smart electric vehicles in September 2022, including 4,634 Xpeng Smart Coupe P7 and 2,417 Smart Home sedan P5 and 1,233 G3i smart SUVs. The company delivered a total of 29,570 smart electric vehicles in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of 15%. A total of 98,553 vehicles were delivered from January to September 2022, a year-on-year increase of 75%, exceeding the full-year delivery in 2021.
