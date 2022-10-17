Everyone would say that a child with grandma’s pain is like a treasure. Every time I go back to my grandma’s house to eat, they will be so full of food that they can’t walk if they want to go home. But it’s not that simple to want to be a grandma’s golden grandson. If you have a bunch of siblings and want to scramble each other for the golden grandson’s position in grandma’s heart, you have to think of a good way.

TikTok celebrity Dan LaMorte is 27 years old, lives in New York, USA, and is a comedian by profession. He shared grandma’s “Golden Sun Ranking” on Douyin. On this magnetic board, the numbers from 1 to 10 were written to represent the ranking, and the people in the ten photos were grandma’s grandchildren. .

Lamotte said that his best ranking once fought for fourth place, but he just got two new tattoos recently, and he is very worried that his ranking will drop after Mamma reads it. Sure enough, after he showed his tattoo in front of grandma, grandma took a deep breath, immediately picked up his photo and put it in the 10th position, and wrote a note: “This is my idea, for you. New tattoos.”

Because this video is so funny, netizens poured in and commented: "Grandma is so cute!" "Knock Bowl Jinsun series!" "When I become grandma, I will do this too!" " Can you explain, how are the golden grandsons going to compete for this ranking? What are they going to do?" "Will there be a final showdown at the end of the year?"

