Good Omens finally returns in July

Many were surprised when Amazon announced that Good Omens had been renewed for a second season on Prime Video, as the first season was a direct adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book, which had no sequel. But in any case, the second season has been brewing for a while, and the reason why it took so long is that Gaiman had to create a whole new story for it.

However, it’s finally time for the show to make a comeback, as Prime Video announced that Good Omens will return to streaming on July 28 when its second season debuts. As for how this season will turn out, the show will drop its entire six-episode run on July 28, which means you won’t have to wait for each episode to arrive each week.

As far as the story of this season is concerned, the plot outline is as follows: “Good Omens season two explores storylines that go beyond the source material to illuminate the unlikely friendship between Azrafal, the fastidious angel and rare bookseller, and the jolly demon Crowley. Since the beginning of time All the while on Earth, with the apocalypse foiled, Azrafal and Crowley were taking it easy among mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected courier presented a surprising mystery.

Look forward to the season’s trailer as we get closer to the release date.