While much of the Overwatch League news over the past few weeks has revolved around notable roster additions and signings, Comcast Viewers (owners of the Philadelphia Fusion) announced that the team will be making big changes as it looks ahead to the 2023 season.

Specifically, the franchise will be rebranded and will now be known as Seoul Hell as it leaves Philadelphia for its second team based in South Korea.

The reasoning behind this decision is simple, the team has been mostly based in Seoul since the start of the pandemic and will now move permanently for optimal success in 2023 as it aims to secure the championship trophy.

“As we prepare for next season, we’ve been evaluating how we can best compete at a consistent championship level, and we’ve realized our franchise will be best suited to succeed in Seoul,” Comcast said. said Dave Scott, President and CEO of Spectacor. “We are excited to start a new chapter as Seoul Hell, and our team is proud to represent our current and future fans on a global stage.

Infernal is now headquartered at T1 headquarters in Seoul, and as for its new logo, jersey, roster, etc., these will all be announced in the coming weeks and months.

It should be said that the ownership, management and currently signed roster will not change after this move.