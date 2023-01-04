IVREA. Andrea Manazza, 49, an employee of the ASL/To4, palliative care doctor in service at the palliative care operating unit (Uocp) in the Chivasso office, directed by Giovanni Bersano, has been appointed to the new national bioethics committee. The composition of the new committee was made public on 7 December. The members are appointed by the President of the Council. The committee is chaired by Angelo Luigi Vescovi, professor of cell biology at the Bicocca University.

Manazza graduated in medicine in Turin, is a specialist in oncology (also in Turin), has a research doctorate in oncology (he dedicated himself to molecular oncology) obtained from the University of Turin and a Masters in palliative care from the University autonomous city of Madrid, where he earned a scholarship. He has to his credit several scientific articles and speeches at national and international congresses.

The general management led by Stefano Scarpetta congratulates Manazza and expresses «strong satisfaction for the important government recognition, which confirms the high scientific and human level of the Company’s palliative care unit and stimulates an ever greater commitment to service of complex patients and in an advanced stage of illness: never an abandonment, but a therapeutic accompaniment to guarantee the quality of life and the more attentive the greater the fragility”.