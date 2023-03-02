German research team led by Prof. Dr. Key Pousttchi causes a stir with his systematic approach

Prof. Dr. Key Pousttchi, Founder of the wi-mobile Institute for Digital Transformation

How should Google, Facebook, Amazon or Apple be regulated? While more than 4000 bright minds are discussing possible solutions at the UNESCO conference “Internet for Trust” in Paris at the end of February, German scientists give an answer: Prof. Dr. Key Pousttchi, founder of the wi-mobile Institute for Digital Transformation in Naumburg (Saxony-Anhalt), and his team have developed a method kit that systematizes the problems and assigns appropriate measures to them.

“Politicians and regulators cannot be given any tools if the economic and social problems that follow are not comprehensively taken into account,” says Pousttchi. Against this background, together with the scientists Dr. Alexander Gleiss and Konrad Degen chose the path of systematization. An exciting and engineering approach that has led to a publication in the world‘s leading business informatics magazine “Journal of Information Technology“. And which Pousttchi is also making available to UNESCO – for him it is a contribution from Europe for Europe: “The game against Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon & Co. cannot be won with regulation alone, but only through in-house innovation. And: It has long been about more than just social media or hatred, hate speech and illegal content.

Three causes of ineffectiveness

Why is regulation often not effective? The researchers identified three reasons for this: “The connection between cause and effect is not taken into account, different problem classes are mixed up – and action is often taken inconsistently.” Key Pousttchi the way from the cause on the digital platform to the action of the regulators. To this end, a large number of case studies of problematic effects and international regulatory approaches were evaluated – with the aim of building a kind of “what happens then machine”. This applies to abuse by users or third parties that is not prevented by platforms, as well as problematic behavior on the part of the platform itself: A monopoly is often created, which is then extended to neighboring markets and can ultimately monopolize access to the user itself. What is often overlooked: The strongest power here does not lie in social networks and online department stores, but in the smartphone operating systems.

Whether Russian disinformation campaigns, the storage of ID data on smartphones or the live stream of the Christchurch attack: the systematization of all historical case studies has resulted in 17 problem classes in six groups that can be tackled through individual measures. “Three problem classes were to be found in the regulatory bodies themselves,” says Pousttchi: There is often a lack of cross-border cooperation, loopholes are left or violations are not even sanctioned. By comparing case studies of regulation from the non-digital environment, the researchers created a taxonomy that has two advantages over the previous approach: on the one hand, it classifies all undesirable developments and regulatory measures, on the other hand, you can also use it to systematically and purposefully identify new ones develop regulations. “It’s not enough just to legislate declarations of political intent,” said Pousttchi. “We have to act purposefully.”

To person

Prof. Dr. Key Pousttchi, born in 1970, is an expert in digitization and digital transformation. He has researched these topics at universities in Germany and abroad for over 20 years, including as the first university professor for digitization and holder of the SAP endowed chair in Potsdam. Today he is the founder of the wi-mobile Institute for Digital Transformation in Naumburg (Saxony-Anhalt) and travels nationwide as an author and speaker on digitization. His work focuses on an engineering approach derived from his business informatics research. The wi-mobile institute continues the work of its chair and works on technical, economic and social topics related to digitization on a neutral scientific basis.

Prof. Dr. Key Pousttchi is a sought-after expert for editorial offices when it comes to digitization – among the numerous publications in the media in the DACH region are appearances in Jan Böhmermann’s “ZDF Magazin Royale”, in the Tagesschau and technical discussions on public radio.

In addition to well-founded and also challenging statements on digital policy in Germany or the strategies of Apple, Google, Facebook or Amazon, the focus of his expertise is also on areas such as the digital transformation of medium-sized companies, education or the role of women.

The wi-mobile Institute for Digital Transformation stands in the tradition of the research group wi-mobile (“wi” for business informatics, “mobile” for mobile business as the principle that dominates the market today). This think tank was founded in 2001 by Professor Dr. Key Pousttchi at the University of Augsburg. His approach: train business IT specialists in the spirit of engineers, research digitization together with them and also make this knowledge available to the economy.

