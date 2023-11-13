Google Announces Purge of Inactive Gmail Accounts

Google to Purge Gmail Accounts of Inactive Users

In a move aimed at increasing security and optimizing its email service, Google has announced that it will be purging the accounts of users who have been inactive for an extended period. The decision comes as a means of addressing the large number of abandoned accounts and forgotten passwords that are taking up space on the company’s servers.

Google, known for its competitive edge and commitment to user experience, has made it clear that the deletion of inactive accounts will also extend to other services within the Google Workspace, including Docs, Photos, Calendar, Meet, and Drive. The company has stated that this decision is in the best interest of its users and is necessary for the overall maintenance and efficiency of its platforms.

To avoid having their accounts deleted, users are advised to log in before the end of November. Additionally, Google has assured that it will send out email notifications prior to the implementation of the account purge in December.

This move by Google reinforces the company’s dedication to security and user engagement, ensuring that its services remain efficient and accessible to active users.

