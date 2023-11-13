Discovering the Owner of the Popular Mexican Department Store Chain Coppel: From Its Origins to Current Leadership

The popular department store chain Coppel is a household name in Mexico, known for its easy payment facilities that allow customers to make purchases in a simple and accessible way. What many people may not know is that the origins of Coppel date back to the 1940s, when Don Luis Coppel Rivas and his son Enrique Coppel Tamayo opened a small store called El Regalo, with a focus on selling furniture on credit. The store later expanded its product offerings to include clothing lines and established itself in various states across Mexico.

Since 2008, the company has been led by Francisco Agustín Coppel Luken, who has been involved in the family business from a young age and holds a degree in Marketing from the Tecnológico de Monterrey. Under his leadership, Coppel has expanded to have over 1,700 points of sale in Mexico, an online store, and a mobile application, becoming the second most important retailer in Mexico and the fifth in Latin America. Coppel also has a presence in Brazil and Argentina.

As of 2022, Agustín Coppel Luken’s fortune is reported to exceed 221 billion pesos, according to Forbes magazine. Additionally, the company reported a net profit of 16,178 million pesos in 2018, according to the annual report published by Fundación Coppel. Coppel’s success and growth continue under the leadership of Agustín Coppel Luken, who remains the current president and director of the company.

