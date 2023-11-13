Home » Scandalous Property Transaction Investigation Involving Former Senator Armando Benedetti
Scandalous Property Transaction Investigation Involving Former Senator Armando Benedetti

Scandalous Property Transaction Investigation Involving Former Senator Armando Benedetti

EL TIEMPO discovers new details about the investigation against Armando Benedetti

EL TIEMPO reported in July 2021 the purchase of a property in the exclusive Pradomar urbanization in Puerto Colombia, Atlántico, which later became the subject of investigation by the Supreme Court of Justice. Adelina Guerrero Covo, the wife of former senator Armando Benedetti, was the registered owner of the property as revealed by a public deed dated October 9, 2020, mentioning that three lots were acquired for 1.5 billion pesos.

The former seller, Luis Alberto Nicolla revealed that the property was actually sold for 3.6 billion pesos. Furthermore, Judge Cristina Lombana was preparing to request a security measure with preventive detention without the benefit of house arrest for Benedetti’s case, and an investigation into the origin of the resources used to acquire the property was planned.

Benedetti’s defense claimed that the former senator’s assets are justified, and he accused Judge Lombana of persecution. Although Lombana was recused, she allegedly continued to subject Benedetti to false and malicious information about his proceedings. The case against Benedetti for alleged enrichment and money laundering will be assigned to a new judge, and his defense is demanding the withdrawal of two other files against him.

