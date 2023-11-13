California City: A Deserted Vision of Grandeur and Struggle

California City, the third-largest city in California by area, stands as a haunting reminder of the setbacks that separate design from execution in large-scale urban projects. Located 160 kilometers northeast of Los Angeles, this sprawling city was designed to house hundreds of thousands of people while also becoming a tourist attraction point. However, what was initially conceived as a grand dream of urbanization has transformed into a deserted outpost of 13,000 inhabitants, fostering one of the largest Federal Trade Commission payments of the 20th century.

The desolate panorama of California City is far removed from the original vision of a vibrant metropolis. Unpaved roads lead to abandoned dead ends, signposted streets and old land sale signs break the monotonous view of sand and bushes. The contrast between the original design and its current reality is stark, yet California City remains the third-largest city in the state, with various homes, businesses, and paved streets located in the western half, supported by a generous underground aquifer.

The ambitious architectural project was spearheaded by Nat Mendelsohn, who acquired over 32,000 hectares of land in the Kern County desert in 1958. The city was conceived as an alternative to Los Angeles and was projected to house up to 400,000 residents. However, a series of corporate errors and federal investigations led to its transformation into a largely empty and abandoned city.

Despite plans for California City’s expansion, it has never become a metropolis. Currently, the city is home to retirees, workers from nearby facilities such as the Edwards Air Force Base and local mines, as well as those looking to be close to relatives imprisoned in the California City Correctional Prison.

One of the biggest challenges faced during the city’s development was finding enough water to supply the population. While a considerable amount of water was found, limitations and setbacks, such as those in the infrastructure for water and electricity supply, have hampered the city’s growth and economic development.

Today, California City remains a testament to the unfulfilled promise of a grand urban vision. The city’s Central Park, once a symbol of transformation from desert to paradise, now sits mostly empty and in disrepair. Despite its setbacks, California City is a reminder of the difficulties in translating ambitious urban plans into reality.

As tech moguls plan to build a utopian city in Solano County, California, the legacy of California City serves as a powerful reminder of the difficulties and challenges inherent in large-scale urban development projects.

