Google Bard AI Artificial Intelligence Components Rumored to be Priority Trial for Pixel Phones and Tablets-ePrice.HK

Google’s artificial intelligence chat robot Bard, which has begun small-scale testing in the United States, is said to be expected to land on Android phones and tablets. The website 9to5google recently reported that Google plans to exclusively provide Bard AI to Pixel phones and tablets through the form of home screen widgets.

Or Android login shortly

When 9to5google experts disassembled a program uploaded by Google to the Play Store, they found that some codes foretell that Bard AI will appear on Android in the form of Homescreen Widget (main screen widget) in a short time. At this stage, they do not know whether Bard will be integrated into the Google Search search program or presented as a stand-alone program. There are still many unknowns about what functions Bard AI will provide. It is clear that the use of Bard will be relatively straightforward.

Pixel users are the first to try it out

The website estimates that the exclusiveness of Pixel mobile phones and tablets will be temporary and will be opened to more devices in the future. It is estimated that this is to allow Pixel device users to enjoy the trial directly without waiting. Google I/O will be held on May 10th. It is believed that artificial intelligence-related products and services will be one of the focuses, and more information will be revealed on Wednesday.

Source: 9to5google

