Home » Liu Yan revealed that she had encountered a burglary and the details behind it were exposed-Yichun News-Dongbei.com
Entertainment

Liu Yan revealed that she had encountered a burglary and the details behind it were exposed-Yichun News-Dongbei.com

by admin

　　#柳岩自己需要做室报问#It is reported that Chinese actress and host Liu Yan revealed that she had been robbed in a house, which has attracted widespread attention.

According to Liu Yan, the robbery happened one night before she became famous. At that time, she was resting at home, and suddenly heard a strange noise outside the door, and immediately panicked. Afterwards, several strangers broke in, pinned her to the ground and seized all her valuables. That scene left her with severe psychological trauma that she could not shake off for a long time.

Netizens have expressed their distress for Liu Yan’s experience. Some people said: “No matter what industry we are in, we need to have safety guarantees. After all, the society is unpredictable, and the most important thing is to protect ourselves.”

Some netizens also believe that Liu Yan was already very famous before revealing his robbery experience. A netizen said: “As a public figure, she has experienced a lot of ups and downs, but she can still go on strong, which is admirable.”

Another netizen looked at this incident from another angle. He thought: “Liu Yan’s self-exposure will remind everyone to pay attention to family safety and need to strengthen security measures.”

[Liu Yan revealed that he had been robbed and the details behind it were exposed]

See also  February 2023 Aries Horoscope Complete Version Aries February 2023 Horoscope Detailed Explanation_Life_Career_Economy

You may also like

Key electoral test this Sunday in Tucumán, Salta,...

“The 8 steps”: Mariano returned, who seeks to...

Is “Clean Fit” a new style worth chasing...

Together for Change defined a candidate flipping a...

“It was very crazy and strong”

I will refute the rumors!Xu Zheng responds to...

Gandolfi and the great success of Talleres: if...

“They were eating her”, brutal attack of four...

An injured motorcyclist on Route 7 after a...

Column: F1 drivers upset with splurge in Miami

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy