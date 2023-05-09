Liu Yan revealed that she had encountered a burglary and the details behind it were exposed-Yichun News-Dongbei.com

#柳岩自己需要做室报问#It is reported that Chinese actress and host Liu Yan revealed that she had been robbed in a house, which has attracted widespread attention.

According to Liu Yan, the robbery happened one night before she became famous. At that time, she was resting at home, and suddenly heard a strange noise outside the door, and immediately panicked. Afterwards, several strangers broke in, pinned her to the ground and seized all her valuables. That scene left her with severe psychological trauma that she could not shake off for a long time.

Netizens have expressed their distress for Liu Yan’s experience. Some people said: “No matter what industry we are in, we need to have safety guarantees. After all, the society is unpredictable, and the most important thing is to protect ourselves.”

Some netizens also believe that Liu Yan was already very famous before revealing his robbery experience. A netizen said: “As a public figure, she has experienced a lot of ups and downs, but she can still go on strong, which is admirable.”

Another netizen looked at this incident from another angle. He thought: “Liu Yan’s self-exposure will remind everyone to pay attention to family safety and need to strengthen security measures.”

