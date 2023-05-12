Google began to let Windows PC users test the Nearby Share transmission function in the global region | Technology New Intelligence

2023-05-11 12:33 United United News Network Yang Youzhao

Google announced that it has launched a beta test version of the Nearby Share transfer function for Windows PC users around the world, allowing Android phones to directly exchange files with Windows PCs.

This feature has been opened to Windows PCs in the United States and Europe for testing in April this year, and is currently open for testing in global regions (but Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria are not available for some reason).

The basic system requirements only need to be equipped with 64-bit Windows 10 or Windows 11 to use, but currently only the x86 architecture processor operating environment does not support Arm architecture processors. Android mobile phones are also limited to models upgraded to Android 6.0 or above. As long as the mobile phone is not too old, it can basically support this wireless transmission function.

As for the Windows PC, after downloading and installing the Nearby Share function software, as long as you complete the login with the same Google account as the mobile phone, and turn on the device visibility, you can wirelessly transfer the stored data of the mobile phone to the Windows PC, or transfer the files on the Windows PC to the Windows PC. to Android phones.

"The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it."

