Google Nearby Share

Back at CES 2022, Google publicly stated that it will improve the multi-faceted integration of the Android system and Windows ecological products, one of which is to allow the two platforms to easily transfer files, which requires the Nearby Share sharing function. Google finally brought the Windows PC version of Nearby Share to the public beta today. Interested friends can go to the Android official website to download it for 64-bit versions of Windows or above, non-ARM processor machines, and need to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Windows PC version of Nearby Share is the same as the Android version. After turning on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you can start the sharing function in the drop-down menu. Only contacts. The next step is to drag the file you want to share to the sharing window, or right-click to select Nearby Share; if it is a device that is logged into the same Google account, it can automatically accept and save the file. The usage limit of Nearby Share for Windows PC is that the sending and receiving parties need to be within 5 meters.

At present, Google is only open to the United States and some parts of Europe to test the Windows PC version of Nearby Share, but there is a notice that it will be extended to other Google ecological products in the future, so you can look forward to it.