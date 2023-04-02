Is wine really bad for your health? The answer is different from what you imagine and science confirms it: here is the truth.

Il vino for Italians it is not just a drink to be combined with meals or to be enjoyed on special occasions, it is real culture. It has always been part of our culinary and traditional heritage and it is difficult to convince ourselves not to associate it with our diet. But is that really what we should do? Eating and drinking better, feeling fit and maybe throwing off those extra pounds are the prerogative of more and more people. How to reconcile this with the pleasure of wine?

The good news is that, if taken with criteria and according to some rules dictated by industry experts such as doctors, nutritionists and dieticians, wine is not at all negative for our health, on the contrary! Drinking it, in fact, in certain quantities is, on the contrary, a real panacea. It’s all about doing it intelligently: here’s all you need to know.

Why drinking wine is good for health: science answers

Perhaps not everyone knows that the vino, in reality, it is not at all negative for our health and for our body. It all depends on the quantity and the way in which it is taken and introduced into our life and our diet. This is good news for those who don’t want to give up the pleasure of a nice glass. But how can we not compromise our health?

A study that comes directly from Canada has in fact demonstrated that drinking a glass of red wine for women and two glasses of red wine for men not only has no negative effect on health, but it even has benefits long-term. Here is that the glass with meal that our grandmothers and grandfathers drank will certainly not be the cause of our gaining weight or the formation of cardiovascular diseases, quite the contrary!

What is really bad for your health is the practice of binge drinking, very widespread among the youngest: it consists in abstaining from drinking all week and then drinking large quantities of spirits during the weekend. This habit is, on the contrary, very dangerous and can lead to many negative consequences, even serious ones in the long and short term.

Of course, you shouldn’t go beyond this pre-established amount if you don’t want to incur dangerous alcohol overdoses. Red wine, in general, is preferable because it is less sugary and caloric than white wine.