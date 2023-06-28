Google DeepMind mira a ChatGPT col nuovo chatbot IA

There are not only the Google Bard updates to keep the attention high in the field of artificial intelligence projects carried out by the Mountain View company. Indeed, Google DeepMind claimed that his next AI chatbot will “challenge” ChatGPT.

In this regard, as also reported by TechCrunch and Wired, the research laboratory owned by BigG explained that the next large language model (LLM) will be “equal” or higher than what OpenAI proposes. No, we are not referring to the current Bard chatbot, but to a different project.

In other words, the Mountain View company is making use of the techniques related to AlphaGo, i.e. the DeepMind AI system that was the first to defeat a human professional in a game of the Go board game, to create another AI chatbot . The latter is called Gemini.

The project aims to offer an advanced artificial intelligence solutionso much so that the CEO of DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, told Wired that the chatbot will be able to plan or solve problems, as well as analyze text.

“At a high level, Gemini can be thought of as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-like systems with the extraordinary linguistic capabilities of large language models. […] We also have some innovations that will be quite interesting“, Hassabis explained. Will Gemini be able to “worry” ChatGPT? We’ll see.

