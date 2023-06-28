Home » Google DeepMind mira a ChatGPT col nuovo chatbot IA
Technology

Google DeepMind mira a ChatGPT col nuovo chatbot IA

by admin
Google DeepMind mira a ChatGPT col nuovo chatbot IA

There are not only the Google Bard updates to keep the attention high in the field of artificial intelligence projects carried out by the Mountain View company. Indeed, Google DeepMind claimed that his next AI chatbot will “challenge” ChatGPT.

In this regard, as also reported by TechCrunch and Wired, the research laboratory owned by BigG explained that the next large language model (LLM) will be “equal” or higher than what OpenAI proposes. No, we are not referring to the current Bard chatbot, but to a different project.

In other words, the Mountain View company is making use of the techniques related to AlphaGo, i.e. the DeepMind AI system that was the first to defeat a human professional in a game of the Go board game, to create another AI chatbot . The latter is called Gemini.

The project aims to offer an advanced artificial intelligence solutionso much so that the CEO of DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, told Wired that the chatbot will be able to plan or solve problems, as well as analyze text.

At a high level, Gemini can be thought of as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-like systems with the extraordinary linguistic capabilities of large language models. […] We also have some innovations that will be quite interesting“, Hassabis explained. Will Gemini be able to “worry” ChatGPT? We’ll see.

See also  Becoming a digital asset if it is archivable

You may also like

Nanoleaf 4D New Product Launch: Bringing a New...

Netskope, connect and protect employees everywhere

Synology mobile backup Xiaomi BeeDrive!You can save tens...

Digital payments foster the growth of SMEs

Apple iTunes Store Incident Resolved: Which Services Were...

The wonderful successor of E-sports Tide Unboxing! “FINAL...

Greentech Thuringia: Solar systems on agricultural land

[AI + language learning]AI and AI work together...

Clear RAM makes the iPhone significantly faster

Microsoft Considered Acquiring Game Developers Like SEGA, Bungie,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy