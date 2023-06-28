Misconceptions about libertarian liberals

Lucas Crocco*

Photo File.

In relation to what was published by his newspaper on Sunday, June 4, 2023 “The conservative restoration: point-by-point analysis of Javier Milei’s electoral platform” I feel obliged to clarify some concepts that at least seem fallacious or incorrect.

Let’s start from the title of the note: “New Age Conservatives. Back to 1900, the libertarian dream. Tariff health and education…”

In principle, believing that liberals are conservatives is incomplete; since the libertarian liberal spectrum is very wide. Some of us are conservative, others are more liberal on issues like abortion, for example; where there are both pro-life liberals like Milei, as well as pro-choice liberals. I think it should be clear that liberalism is unrestricted respect for the life project of others, therefore, we accept differences as long as they do not harm anyone’s life project. The issue of abortion is a subject on which we will never all agree.

What all liberals agree on is that the alternation between the ruling parties, and their ideals (especially economic), have made us regress to the current situation, extremely poor in all aspects: cultural, educational, health, and economic.

I think it is extremely important to make it clear that in no way does liberalism propose to involute in social rights. When it comes to re-embracing the ideas of freedom; the Alberdi Constitution; or as you title it, Going back to 1900, they want to return to having a positive trade balance, not having a fiscal deficit, having a reasonable state size, and a country that is growing and thriving in every way. The rights that we all enjoy today can in no way be diminished.

What cannot go unnoticed it is that Sarmiento’s public education and public health is no longer what it was, the pension system is bankrupt; white work leaves more than 4 million workers without any rights, etc.. It is not about involution; much less to take away rights, as the prevailing political status quo has wanted to installbut to embrace those ideas and values ​​that made us form world-renowned universities, health centers and infrastructure of all kinds.

I also think it is important to undo some of the measures mentioned in the note, such as the alleged tariffs on health and education. Or that Milei proposes “dismantling the system of social protection of work and salary.” What is intended is not to charge the poor public service provided today, but to completely change the system. Stop financing the educational offer with our taxes, to finance the users. That is the voucher system, and it supposes a third generation reform, which means that many other changes must first take place to reach that ideal. where you receive the voucher to send your child to a school of your choice (it could be public or private) and where those who access, access due to their own academic capacities, and those who cannot afford it are not excluded from the best institutions, nor are there captive students from institutions that indoctrinate and they provide lousy education funded by our state.

Finally; I think it is totally tendentious to say that as Javier Milei has a program and a vision of the country in 35 or 40 years, he wants or intends to be in power for that time. Beyond the fact that he himself has already explained many times that he intends to carry out the structural reforms in a mandate, what is important is the program, the ideas and the reforms.

SIf Argentines embrace the ideas, and are able to begin to enjoy their results, it does not matter who is legitimately elected in elections, Argentina will continue adopting measures to deepen the change.

There are many of us who believe that this is the way to once again be a power in 35 or 40 years. It is the duty of every good Argentine to leave future generations a country worth living in and not a trap from which they want to escape.

* Text accompanied by Claudio Casasola and Darío Irigaray, from the Liberales libertarios space, currently in training.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

