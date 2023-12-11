Home » Google DeepMind’s AI discovered 381,000 new stable materials
Technology

Google DeepMind’s AI discovered 381,000 new stable materials

by admin
Google DeepMind’s AI discovered 381,000 new stable materials

For once, AI isn’t scary. In fact, it gives us hope. The researchers of Google DeepMindthe team at Google dedicated to developing the most advanced artificial intelligence, have discovered 2.2 million new inorganic crystals, important components of many stable materials used in modern technologies such as computer chips or solar panels.

Among the millions of crystals identified thanks to GNoMEa powerful tool based on deep learning, there are 381,000 of them

See also  Cameras and monitors can be connected! ASUS Introduces Gaming Monitors Compatible with Up to 180hz - funglr Games

You may also like

CDP and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics...

The Finals Review – Gamereactor

Technology Diary — December 11, 2023

Samsung is ambitious with some Galaxy S24 that...

Cdp Venture Capital concludes its journey in Unobravo,...

We’re flying into the dark, distant future on...

Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 13 – Technology Sloth

The cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra,...

The world’s first right-hand drive Giulia Quadrifoglio 100°...

Long journeys with an electric car: An experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy