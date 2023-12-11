Google DeepMind’s AI discovered 381,000 new stable materials

For once, AI isn’t scary. In fact, it gives us hope. The researchers of Google DeepMindthe team at Google dedicated to developing the most advanced artificial intelligence, have discovered 2.2 million new inorganic crystals, important components of many stable materials used in modern technologies such as computer chips or solar panels.

Among the millions of crystals identified thanks to GNoMEa powerful tool based on deep learning, there are 381,000 of them

Share this: Facebook

X

