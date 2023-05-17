QEED – Sill Optics funds research project to detect biomarkers with quantum light

Thin section images of colorectal cancer – H&E stain (A) and label-free index color images (B/C). (Image source: (Image credit: Klaus Gerwert et.al. SCIENTIFIC REP)

Sill Optics is part of the research project QEED (funding code QEED 13N16379) of the responsible project sponsor VDI Technology Center. The project name QEED (Quantum Enhanced Early Diagnostics) stands for “quantum light for a new imaging for the early and differentiated detection of biomarkers in personalized medicine”.

A major challenge in clinical cancer diagnostics is the need for rapid analysis of tissue sections. The project aims to transfer measurement information from the clinically relevant mid-infrared (MIR) to the near-infrared (NIR) by developing a novel imaging technique. According to the research project, the sample throughput could be significantly increased with the development of a microscopy method that enables examinations of tissue samples without staining (label-free) and reduces the measurement time of a 10MP image to two minutes. As a result, the examination of label-free tissue samples could be directly integrated into the clinical workflow for the first time.

“There is a lot of innovative power in the field of quantum-based measurement technology. With our participation in the project, we want to make a contribution to making sample analysis in cancer diagnostics much more effective,” says Julian Perlitz, project manager at Sill Optics.

With its Trapped Ion lenses, Sill Optics is already represented in optical quantum technologies and, with its contribution to QEED, is taking another important step into the field of quantum-based measurement technology. In the QEED research project, Sill Optics contributes to the project’s success by developing and producing the scanner module consisting of a mirror scanner and adapted microscope lenses.

The project is part of the funding measure “Lighthouse projects of quantum-based measurement technology” of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). Two clinical institutes, three research institutes and five industrial partners combine their know-how. QEED has a project term until December 31, 2027. The project volume is 11.9 million euros. Further information on this project can be found on the website of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research at https://www.quantentechnologies.de/forschung/foerderung/leuchtturm projects-der-quantenbasis-messtechnik/qeed.html

About Sill Optics:

Sill Optics is one of the few medium-sized companies in Germany that specializes in the manufacture of customer-specific optical components of the highest quality. The production spectrum includes a wide range from the manufacture of lenses to complete systems for the areas of laser technology, image processing, measurement technology, lighting, photonics and medical technology.

