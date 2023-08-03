Google Ends Updates for 54 Smartphones with Android Operating System, Rendering Them Obsolete

Title: Google to Discontinue Updates for 54 Android Smartphones Starting August

Subtitle: Outdated devices to be rendered obsolete by Google’s decision

Since August, Google has made the decision to halt updates and security support for a total of 54 smartphones operating on Android. This move by Google, which was recently announced, will render these devices obsolete by August 2023.

According to the tech giant, the affected smartphones are those running on the oldest versions of the Android operating system. Specifically, these devices belong to the “KitKat” operating system (Android 4.4), which was launched in October 2013, making them over a decade old.

The list features a diverse range of smartphones from various manufacturers, including InFocus, Lenovo, Timmy, ZTE, Elephone, and HTC, among others. Notable models on the list include the HTC Desire 620, Samsung Galaxy A5, Lenovo Vibe Z2 K920i, and the Motorola Moto G 2014, to name a few.

Unfortunately for users who possess a mobile device from the aforementioned list, they will need to replace their smartphones in order to continue enjoying Google’s services seamlessly. Without the updates, users may experience certain limitations, such as the inability to access the Play Store to download new apps. Furthermore, the overall performance and functionality of their devices may be significantly diminished.

One critical drawback of not receiving updates is the lack of security support, leaving these smartphones vulnerable to potential cyberattacks. This loss of protection poses a considerable risk to users’ personal data and privacy.

As technology continues to advance rapidly, it is important for users to regularly update their devices and ensure they are not using obsolete technology. With Google’s decision to discontinue updates for these 54 smartphones, it serves as a reminder for users to stay up-to-date with the latest technology for a seamless user experience and improved security.

It is advisable for owners of the affected smartphones to explore their options, such as upgrading to newer models or switching to alternative devices that are more compatible with Google’s ongoing updates and security measures.