Higher cost-effectiveness of CHPs – technology science research

More efficient combined heat and power plant through integration of a thermochemical recuperator

MOVE-power CHP, view of the opened system (Image source: MOVE-Power GmbH)

In a joint research project, MOVE GmbH, Groschopp AG and OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH increased the electrical efficiency of a combined heat and power plant (CHP) and thus increased its profitability. The integration of a thermochemical recuperator (heat power converter, HPC) into a MOVE series engine was crucial to success. The MP-50 engine has 4 cylinders with 50 kW of electrical power. The increase in electrical efficiency is 4 percentage points, which corresponds to a relative increase of around 13%. A modified engine control concept allows stable operation without engine knocking.

The HPC developed by OWI and integrated into the engine expands the operating range of the cogeneration plant, as the power ratio can be adjusted over a larger range via the variable recuperation of the exhaust heat. Increasing the electricity ratio enables CHP plants to be operated more economically. The cost-effectiveness comparison with the series version without HPC shows that the additional investment is profitable after just three years. The reason for this is the significant fuel savings achieved with the technology.

The system integration of the HPC took place on the exhaust side as close as possible to the engine in the exhaust manifold. In the HPC, natural gas is mixed with water and converted into hydrogen using heat from the engine exhaust. The synthesis gas produced in this process is fed into the engine as fuel gas. The synthesis gas is enriched with hydrogen and contains up to 18% more chemically bound energy compared to the primary amount of natural gas used. In this process, heat losses are reduced so that the amount of thermal energy converted is maximized. This results in maximum savings for the primary fuel, natural gas.

Thermochemical reformers on the engine are very suitable for providing the engine with homogeneous fuel gases in the future despite fluctuating gas concentrations. In addition to fuel savings, this is also expected to have positive effects on maintenance and commissioning. With suitable operational management, adjustments to the gas metering line and engine control can be eliminated.

The Heat-Power-Converter HPC project was funded with grants from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia using funds from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) “Investment in Growth and Employment” with the reference number ERDF-0801840. The project duration was from 11/2019 to 03/23.

Those interested can find further information on the Internet at www.owi-aachen.de

Image source: MOVE-Power GmbH

OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH is an independent and non-profit research institution. In collaboration with partners from industry and research, OWI researches and develops concepts and technologies in the areas of the energy-efficient use of liquid conventional and alternative fuels and fuels as well as innovative efficiency technologies. The goal is technically sophisticated, greenhouse gas and low-emission solutions for the heat generation and mobility of tomorrow. OWI is an institute affiliated with RWTH Aachen and sees itself as an intermediary between basic research and application. As part of technology transfer, OWI processes projects financed by public funding as well as industrial research contracts. Customers include, for example, manufacturers of household heating, companies in the automotive supply industry, the petroleum industry and thermal process technology.

Company contact

OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH (OWI)

Michael Ehring

Kaiserstrasse 100

52134 Herzogenrath

49 (0)2407 / 9518 – 138

Press contact

OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH

Michael Ehring

Kaiserstrasse 100

52134 Herzogenrath

49 (0)2407 / 9518 – 138

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

