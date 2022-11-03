Google took the lead in Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea in January this year, allowing Windows users to run Android games on their computers, and then expanded to Thailand and Australia in August, and let more users participate in the test. Users in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore download the Google Play Games beta version with reduced system requirements to execute Google Play Games.

To install as Windows 10 operating system, it should have at least 10GB of hard disk space, 8GB of memory, a GPU with Intel UHD Graphics 630 or above, a processor with 4 cores or above, and the hardware virtualization function must also be enabled, and then you can download Google Play Games beta.

Google said that running Android games on Windows computers will result in better graphics, the ability to use keyboards and mice, and the ability to synchronize game progress and Play Points on computers and phones. The current Google Play Games beta offers 85 mobile games for PC players.

will close the game streaming platform Stadia in January next year. Stadia, which came out in 2019, originally planned to transmit games to various devices such as TVs, laptops, desktop computers, tablets and mobile phones through the cloud. The ability to attract players was not as good as expected and failed.

And Google Play Games also advertises that it allows users to switch the game to run on different devices, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs or Chromebooks, etc. At the same time, it emphasizes that developers only need to write an Android game, which can be suitable for different platforms. However, compared to Stadia, Google’s promotion and promotion of Google Play Games seems to be low-key and cautious.