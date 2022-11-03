GYM for CYCLING in the winter: reasons and methods

In this article we will look at how to train in the gym for improve performance e reduce the risk of accidents by bike. Gym training for cycling is a hot topic based partly on scientific evidence, partly on personal experiences. In an amateur context, the variables that hinder the ideal training protocols are numerous, daily and unexpected. In the next paragraphs you will find more than an ideal protocol (which does not exist), a reasoning on how a human being with a “normal” life could train in the gym.

Is the gym used for CYCLING?

I know that answering a question with another question is a sign of rudeness but so much I’m answering myself and I’m not a touchy one. The answer consists of a series of questions: to which cyclist? For what objectives? Do we have a complete medical history? What tools do we have available to train him? What resources, understood as time and money? Do you like going to the gym? Etcetera etcetera. Only by answering every single question could we give a realistic answer.

In absolute terms I can tell you that yes, the gym is there. I can answer yes because the “gym” means everything and nothing. The training methods that can be used in the gym tend to infinity, from injury recovery to performance improvement or simple playful activity. Training in the gym for the cyclist is therefore useful if administered, planned and monitored with the right tools and resources. All in relation to a defined goal and as objectivable as possible.

Is the gym essential for the cyclist? No, but definitely a any kind of declination of the definition “gym” will be a pillar for a cyclist with a specific goal.

What can we train in the gym?

Difficult to give precise answers to generic questions. Theoretically in the gym it is possible to train all the metabolic components that make up a performance and technical gesture. In this case the only real limit is the gym itself, understood as the sum of the equipment and spaces available.

I’ll give you some examples, taken from true stories:

If I train in the bathroom with two dumbbells and two resistance bands, I will certainly not be able to train the maximum strength or the aerobic component. I will be able to aim for some maintenance exercises, which can be carried out between shower, bidet and sink.

If I train in an industrial warehouse with a crossfit box, gym with machines, climbing wall, proprioceptive zone, 60-meter indoor track, smart trainers, pumptrack and swimming pool, I will have the opportunity to work on most of the protocols available today.

Let’s assume, however, that we have a classic gym available with free weights, machines, cardio area, free body area. In this case the possibilities are very wide: we can train strength maximal, sub-maximal and resistant. L’aerobic and anaerobic activity are trainable, as well as the proprioception and the mobility.

The key is always the goal.

Overall goal: keep fit and reduce injuries

We set a fairly generic objective with a good margin of adaptation to the average amateur biker. This definition encompasses the classic 30-40 year old mountain bike enthusiast who on summer days manages to go out 2-3 times a week and in winter it is in difficulty due to the reduced hours of light, dropping to 1-2 releases mostly concentrated on the weekend. The outputs are often discontinuous as well as the rhythms during them. The average amateur rides a bike for passion, because it makes him feel good, physical activity clears the mind and loads of adrenaline. He has to fit everything between work, family and daily unforeseen events and does not miss a few races during the summer season.

The goal is to improve performance, have fun and reduce the risk of injuries.

Many of you will have recognized yourself in these lines and I bet many of you will try to compensate for your missed winter outings with a little gym and rollers. Combining bike rides and the gym all year round becomes very difficult because it would mean occupying every day of the week.

In this case Is training in the gym useful for the biker? That is, for 3-4 months we have a 70% gym and 30% mtb, while for the other 6-7 months we have a 100% mtb. In purely physiological terms the answer would tend more to no than to yes. If, on the other hand, we insert other evaluation parameters, the answer is absolutely yes. The parameters to be taken into consideration are the Welfare psychophysical general, new stimulia maintenance of the time management newspaper with the usual 1 hour window dedicated to sport, motivation constant, better stress management.

The key points of planning a gym workout of this type are: dynamic protocols, reduced training times, little technical and multi-joint exercises, annual programming trying to keep a minimum of activity even during the summer season. So let’s see a possible workout in the gym for the average biker.

Training in the gym for mountain biking Objective: General preparation with a focus on accident prevention

General preparation with a focus on accident prevention Duration: 8-10 weeks for intermediates, 10-12 for beginners.

8-10 weeks for intermediates, 10-12 for beginners. Weekly sessions: 2-4

2-4 Time per session: max 90 ‘including warm-up and cool-down

max 90 ‘including warm-up and cool-down Alternate card A with card B

Conclusions

It is not the training in the gym that works, but the ways in which it is administered that make it effective. Do-it-yourself is always not recommended, particularly for beginners or in the initial stages of a new protocol. Relying on professionals in the sector is a trivial phrase because there are few real professionals in the sports and gyms sector. My advice is to carefully select the person to whom you want to entrust your health, look for someone who is competent but also knows adapt to your needs. A good trainer must not only be technical but have a good dose of emotional intelligence.

Also remember that there are no magic formulas or shortcuts, what rewards is smart work rather than hard work. Train with intelligence and do not turn a passion into an obsession, sooner or later genetics and physiology will slam the door in your face. Amateur cycling (especially on road or crosscountry mtb) is a sport that, in the short term, often rewards the quantity of km ground in the saddle rather than the quality of diversified training, with the risk of later encountering imbalances between the lower limbs. and rest of the body, or to incur injuries due to insufficient musculature for the type of activity. You always try to aim for quality because when you know how to train well you can do it in any place, with any tool and in less time… and in the long term you will find the greatest advantages.

Text: Davide Allegri

Photo: Matteo Pedrech

