Google I/O, check out the Pixel Fold video, here’s everything you need to know

Countdown to Google I/O, the mega annual event dedicated to developers that takes place in Mountain View, California. This time is different from the others. Google’s response to ChatGpt and the Microsoft-led revolution in generative artificial intelligence is awaited. There are many announcements, including a new smartphone and the next steps of Google Bard the Ai developed to change the search (and not only). While waiting for the first conference which will be broadcast at 19:00 on Wednesday 10 May, a video teaser of Pixel Fold has been published, the first folding phone made in Mountain View.

How is Pixel Fold made?

Confirming the rumors released these days it would be a small tablet with an external 5.8-inch display and an internal 7.6-inch one. There are no details in the video but it could be equipped with a Tensor G2 processor (the same as the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones). While on the photography side, five cameras are visible, the main one of which is 48 Mp. The cost should be around $1,700. Which is very high.

Bard’s news

Presented in March last year, the state-of-the-art Google Bard is not the answer to ChatGpt or even to the integration of this generative AI into the Microsoft Bing search engine and the Edge browser. Precisely for this reason, news on its development is awaited.

The new Pixel 7a mid-range smartphone and possibly a tablet

Surely Google I/O will host the presentation of the new mid-range Pixel 7a mobile phone which joins the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices. Surely there will be news on software products and applications such as Chrome OS, Android TV and Chromecast. We will understand what happens to voice assistants (fallen out of favor) and devices like Google Nest Hub. And finally we will know something more about the progress of Google Maps and the many platforms of Google software services. Last but not least, there may also be a tablet.