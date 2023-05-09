Google is expected to launch its second Pixel-branded wearable, the Pixel Watch 2, this fall

[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Although it may not be unveiled during the next Google I/O 2023, Google is expected to launch the second Pixel branded wearable device Pixel Watch 2 this fall.

Judging from the fact that Google I/O 2022 revealed in advance that it will launch the Pixel Watch last year, Google may also choose to announce the Pixel Watch 2 during Google I/O 2023, but the actual launch time is this fall. And it was launched with the Pixel 8 series of phones.

The first-generation Pixel Watch uses the Exynos 9110 processor launched by Samsung in 2018. Perhaps Google will use a self-made wearable device processor in the Pixel Watch 2 and deeply integrate with Wear OS to correspond to a more complete wearable health application.

On the other hand, Google also expects to integrate health tracking technology from Fitbit in this device, and may even further add blood oxygen level and skin temperature sensing functions, and may also add more health data recording functions than Apple.