As Microsoft, Apple and other industry players have advocated the passwordless login mode, allowing users to log in to various web services in a simpler way, while still ensuring account privacy and security. The device also adds the Passkeys function, allowing users to set standards based on the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) alliance, use mobile phones to complete personal identity verification, and log in to web services.

Google said that compared with traditional passwords or two-factor authentication mechanisms, the Passkeys function design based on the standards proposed by the FIDO Alliance will not be reused, will not pass through private information, and will also have phishing protection and other features, allowing users to use Users can perform identity verification through personal mobile phones, and can log in to various network services without reciting complex passwords.

Passkeys function design adopts point-to-point encryption. All data and backup content are uploaded to the cloud in encrypted form. At the same time, only users can view them on their own mobile phones and other devices, even network service providers cannot obtain them. Make sure to use it safely.

If you want to create personal Passkeys information, you only need to confirm your personal account, and then complete the identity verification through digital password, face or fingerprint recognition, and then you can log in to the network service that supports the Passkeys function through the same verification method. When there is an error, the system will automatically close the login mechanism to prevent people from guessing the login password by brute force.

As for the use of cross-device login, users only need to scan the QR code displayed on the open webpage on other devices through personal mobile phones and other devices to complete the login quickly. For example, users using Android phones can log in to the Safari browser on the Mac to open the Web services, and iPhone users can quickly log in to the Chrome browser to open the page.

For developers’ application needs, Google will provide WebAuthn API authentication mechanism resources, so that users can use mobile devices such as mobile phones, with biometrics or security keys, to establish a Passkeys authentication system in the Chrome browser environment, and can be tested through Google Play services version, and the Chrome Canary development version for testing and verification.

The official version will be officially launched later this year, and in the future, it will make it easier for Android operating system or Chrome browser users to log in to various Internet services.

