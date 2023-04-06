Home Technology Google kneel down!Cancel the upper limit of Google Drive file storage- ezone.hk – Teaching Review- Apps Intelligence
Some netizens discovered earlier that even if the storage capacity of Google Drive is not full, once the number of files stored reaches 5 million, no other files can be uploaded. The incident became a hot topic among netizens, and they criticized Google for not notifying The user sets the rules. However, after a few days, Google decided to remove the Google Drive file storage limit.

Google posted on Twitter that the brand has canceled the 5 million file storage limit on Google Drive, and mentioned that the relevant regulations are to maintain the stability of Google Drive and improve its performance, which will only affect a small number of users. The brand is currently exploring alternatives to ensure that all users enjoy a stable experience. If it decides to change the content of cloud storage services in the future, users will be notified in advance.

Source: Engadget

