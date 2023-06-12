An innovative function of Google Photo allows the app to identify a person even if you can’t see their face: vi he also recognizes from behind. This feature was discovered by accident and shows how the system can evolve over time and recognize minute details to identify a person even if the face is partially or totally hidden.

Google Photos also recognizes people from behind

Android Authority has revealed the news, showing some examples of how Google Photos is able to recognize a person even when their back is turned or their face is covered. Automated systems like Google Photos have so far focused primarily on facial features, which are the easiest way to identify a person.

We humans, on the other hand, can recognize an acquaintance even without seeing his face, because the brain memorizes other elements such as the shape of the head and body and specific details. And now it seems that Google Photos can too.

Google Photos allows you to suggest tags for people who appear in your images, based not only on the most recent photos but also on the oldest ones, so you can take into account variations due to ageing. This would imply that the system is capable of analyze the characteristics of people who appear frequently in the photo gallery.

Additionally, it might be helpful to also consider the context of the photos, such as location and clothing, to facilitate recognition.

The fact that Google has not yet officially announced this featureand seems to say that the feature is not yet ready for an official launch. But it seems to work pretty well already, according to Android Authority tests.