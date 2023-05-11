Google Pixel 7a: release, features, design, price

After the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google introduced another smartphone with the Pixel 7a. It offers many features of the more expensive models but is cheaper. TECHBOOK reveals what users can expect.

The A series from Google includes mid-range smartphones. Here, the manufacturer adopts many features from its current flagship series, including the powerful Tensor G2 chip, for example. However, there are differences in the materials used for the housing. But the Google Pixel 7a is also cheaper than its “big siblings”.

With the Pixel 7a, Google relies on plastic

While the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have a metal case, Google uses plastic for the Pixel 7a. Metal can still be found, but it is limited to the camera bar on the back and the housing frame. The smartphone is protected against water and dust according to IP67.

With a display diagonal of 6.1 inches, the Google Pixel 7a is smaller than the 7 and Pro models. Compared to those two devices, it also only has Gorilla Glass 3 and not the better Victus glass for scratch protection. However, it offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, which is identical to that of the base model. The Google Pixel 7 and 7a also have a refresh rate of 90 Hz and AMOLED technology in common. The fingerprint sensor can still be found under the display. It can be used to unlock the installed Android 13. Google promises a total of four major system updates and five years of security updates.

Google’s own high-end processor

The tensor is a chip developed by Google itself. It is used in the Pixel 7a – as in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – in the second generation. There is also 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Tensor G2 is extremely compact, energy-efficient and powerful thanks to 4-nanometer manufacturing. In addition to two X1 Power cores with up to 2.85 GHz, it also offers two fast Cortex-A76 cores with up to 2.35 GHz and four energy-saving A55 cores. A Mali-G710 takes care of the graphics.

The Tensor chip is the heart of the Pixel 7 generation and the basis for numerous functions, above all special camera features. These include Super Resolution Zoom, Long Exposure, a first for a Pixel A model, and Magic Eraser and Sharpen options.

The Pixel 7a has a total of two cameras on the back. The main sensor takes pictures with up to 64 megapixels and has an f71.89 aperture, while the additional super wide angle offers 13 megapixels with a field of view of 120 degrees and f/2.2 aperture. In terms of resolution, the A model is even superior to the Pixel 7. This offers “only” 50 megapixels and 12 megapixels with the same sensors.

Google Pixel 7a offers 5G and wireless charging

As befits a current smartphone, owners of the Google Pixel 7a do not have to do without 5G or WiFi 6E. The device also supports Bluetooth version 5.3. The battery has a capacity of 4300 mAh. It can be charged with a cable with up to 18 watts. That’s ok, but other smartphones sometimes allow significantly faster charging. But the Pixel 7a also supports wireless charging. However, a corresponding charging station must be purchased separately.

price and availability

With an RRP of 509 euros, Google is asking a reasonable price for the Pixel 7a. With the launch of the new model, the price for the Pixel 7 in the Google shop has been reduced from 649 euros to 599 euros, the Pixel 7 Pro now costs 799 euros here instead of 899 euros. In a direct comparison between the Pixel 7 and 7a, buyers save 90 euros. And that despite the fact that both smartphones offer very similar equipment. You have to make compromises with the new model, especially with the plastic housing and the protective glass on the display. The Pixel 7a is also smaller, but this should be an advantage for some interested parties.

The new model is available in the colors Coral (coral), Sea (light blue), Charcoal (grey) and Snow (white). It is now available in the Google online shop as well as other electronics stores and some providers.