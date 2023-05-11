Home » Monkeypox is no longer an international public health emergency
Monkeypox is no longer an international public health emergency

Dhe outbreak of the virus disease monkeypox in more than 100 countries is no longer an international health emergency. Because the number of cases reported has dropped significantly worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) lifted the state of emergency imposed in July 2022 on Thursday.

The state of emergency is the highest level of alert that the WHO can impose. It alerts governments to threats. Governments decide for themselves which protective measures to introduce. That is why the lifting has no direct consequences. Just last Friday, the WHO lifted the health emergency due to the corona pandemic after more than three years.

However, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned against taking monkeypox or Covid-19 lightly: “Both viruses continue to circulate and both cause deaths,” he said. WHO Emergency Relief Coordinator Mike Ryan said in connection with monkeypox: “This can also come back and shock us.” He criticized the fact that not enough money is put into research.

Mpox, as the WHO has been calling the disease for a few months, was practically only known from a few African countries until the beginning of 2022. In the spring, doctors suddenly discovered numerous cases in other countries. The spread of Mpox so shortly after the Corona pandemic led to great fears of a new global health threat. Since the summer, however, the numbers have fallen significantly.

