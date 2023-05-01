Home » Google Pixel 7a running score exposed!Already expected selling price
Google Pixel 7a running score exposed!Already expected selling price

Google Pixel 7a running score exposed!Already expected selling price

Google Pixel 7a rumors will be announced at Google I/O, Geekbench benchmark scores are first exposed! It is rumored that this mid-range new machine will be equipped with Tensor G2 SoC processor, 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel dual-camera lens, in addition to the previously rumored white, black, and light blue, there are 4 colors of coral red.

Ahead of its official announcement, the Google Pixel 7a has already appeared on Geekbench. According to Geekbench data, Pixel 7a will use Tensor G2 SoC and equipped with Mali-G710 GPU. The running scores are 1380 points for single core and 3071 points for multi-core.

In addition, Geekbench also lists that the Pixel 7a will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, with a storage capacity of at least 128GB, and that the phone will directly execute the Android 13 operating system.

In addition, as far as the current news is concerned, Pixel 7a will launch four colors: white, gray, blue and coral red, with a 64-megapixel dual-camera camera lens, support OIS optical shockproof and wireless charging, etc., and the sales amount is said to be 702 Canadian dollars , converted to about NT$15,820.

