Home » Google Pixel Fold real machine video exposure is as good as Samsung prototype? – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile
Technology

Google Pixel Fold real machine video exposure is as good as Samsung prototype? – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile

by admin

Earlier, Google Pixel Fold had product renderings and suspected real phones leaked out, but whether these materials are true or not, there are indeed doubts. I believe it is not as good as the recent Pixel Fold real machine video released by reliable leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski So believable.

Click here now to watch more product unboxing videos with the App

The Pixel Fold real machine video released by reliable leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski, although it looks very much like a Samsung product, it should be believed that it is a Samsung prototype, but it also allows everyone to see the front selfie camera, internal frame And round-edged folding screens, and these are the characteristic elements mentioned in the earlier Pixel Fold rumors.

It is said that Pixel Fold will be released at Google I/O on May 10, and it is expected to ship in June, with a price of more than US$1,700 (about HK$13,345). It is equipped with a 5.8-inch folding screen, and the screen size is 7.6 inches after unfolding. It uses the Google Tensor 2 processor and claims to be the most durable hinge design.

[Related reports]Suspected Google Pixel Fold real machine New York subway exposure?

[Related reports]Google Pixel Fold is rumored to be heavier but with higher power

[Related report]Google surrenders to regulators and will open Google Play third-party payment options

Source: The Verge

See also  Destruction! U17 men's football Asian preliminaries opener 9-0 Cambodian Wang Yudong hat-trick_National Junior_Cambodia Team_Break into the penalty area

You may also like

Microsoft-Activision, after the no of the UK Authority...

E-sports team ZETA DIVISION cooperates with auto parts...

DJI RS3 Mini Gimbal Unboxing and first confused...

Collectively “laughed” by Apple employees: Siri is dangerous...

What does TÜV stand for? Explanation and word...

Meal: Battery suitable for consumption

ecco ROG Ally con Ryzen Z1 • Techzilla

“Horizon Western Forbidden Lands: Scorching Coast” Metacritic has...

SB Italia opens a new branch in Reggio...

Be careful! Don’t download the “ChatGPT” App indiscriminately!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy