Google Pixel Fold real machine video exposure is as good as Samsung prototype? – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile

Earlier, Google Pixel Fold had product renderings and suspected real phones leaked out, but whether these materials are true or not, there are indeed doubts. I believe it is not as good as the recent Pixel Fold real machine video released by reliable leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski So believable.

The Pixel Fold real machine video released by reliable leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski, although it looks very much like a Samsung product, it should be believed that it is a Samsung prototype, but it also allows everyone to see the front selfie camera, internal frame And round-edged folding screens, and these are the characteristic elements mentioned in the earlier Pixel Fold rumors.

It is said that Pixel Fold will be released at Google I/O on May 10, and it is expected to ship in June, with a price of more than US$1,700 (about HK$13,345). It is equipped with a 5.8-inch folding screen, and the screen size is 7.6 inches after unfolding. It uses the Google Tensor 2 processor and claims to be the most durable hinge design.

Source: The Verge