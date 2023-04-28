Home » Belgrano Hockey makes history: they joined the federated sport
Belgrano Hockey makes history: they joined the federated sport

Sunday, April 23, 2023, was a historic day for Belgrano Hockey, a discipline of the Sports Center that with such tenacity made its way within the club. The Minor, Intermediate and First categories were incorporated into the federated sport for the first time, making their debut in category C of the Cordoba Federation. As a visitor, the three pirate categories surpassed Jockey Club Villa María.

A little over six years ago in Belgrano a project began that was pure illusion and today it is already a reality. Hockey in Belgrano began as a discipline of the Sports Center, with an alliance between the Manuel Belgrano school and the club.

First steps

The first training sessions were with borrowed bowls and cones and four players. Practices since 2016 have been held in the Parque de las Naciones because there was no pitch. Then they went through the fields of Manuel Belgrano, the Chateau Complex, social property, Nazareth School, Alberdi.

The pads were bought with great effort by the players together with the teachers, selling cakes and raffles every weekend at club events. They had no clothing, but they managed to compete in all the tournaments they could with mixed Belgrano shirts or bibs. In 2022 the official clothing arrived, a big step.

First Category. (Photo: Belgrano)

Throughout six years and with a lot of effort, the project continued to grow, reaching 60 players. The club hired a coach, then two, and thus a sports staff was generated that today has coaches and assistants in each category, from Mamis A and B, through Juniors, Intermediate, First and children, with a total of 107 players.

See also  At the end of September 2021, these three zodiac signs will go out to see you, meet the nobles, guide the way and make money continuously_Good Luck

Today the discipline continues to grow in Alberdi and summoning athletes for this new stage, with the aim of achieving titles for the club in a sport that is one of the symbols in Argentina, with our Lionesses disputing final instances at an international level.

To join Belgrano Hockey contact 351 593 71 93.

(Photo: Belgrano)

