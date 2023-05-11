Google promotes “Password Key” towards a “passwordless” future | Passkeys | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

【NTD Times, Beijing time, May 11, 2023】Google recently launched Passkeys to the world, enabling a simpler and more secure login method, and moving towards a “passwordless” future. Royal Hansen, Google’s vice president of information security, said today that the next step is to increase the acceptance of third-party operators and integrate applications.

The Google password key is used to replace traditional text or symbolic passwords that are easily cracked. It allows users to log in to Apps or websites through fingerprint recognition, face scanning, or screen unlocking PIN codes. Biometrics are usually required to log in, which can often be effectively prevented. A cyber attack launched from a remote location. All Google account users around the world can choose whether to enable the password key function.

Han Sen attended the Google I/O developer conference media roundtable forum today and pointed out that the most important thing in the online world is to educate people how to maintain network security, and the second is to ensure that software is secure from the development stage. Passwords were born with the rise of the Internet. People began to need to enter passwords and verify identities on different devices, which made hackers use their brains. Currently, phishing is still one of the main methods of hacker attacks.

Hansen said that after Google recently launched the password key to global Google account users, it is also a very smart move to expand the promotion through the popular Chrome browser, because the more people enable this feature, the more secure it is. The next stage is to improve the acceptance of third-party operators and integrate applications.

But he also reminded that it may not be a good thing to promote password keys too actively. Users may feel that too much involvement may cause counterproductive effects, and they need to be careful.

Google today held its I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, to announce new hardware products and introduce the latest features to ensure network security. Among them, the “About this image” function provides users with important background information, such as when this image was first indexed by Google, where it first appeared, and other locations where this image can be searched to help users evaluate the quality of visual content on the Internet. credibility.

The “Safe Browsing” feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify harmful websites or files and warn users to prevent scams from happening. In response to criminals and changing tactics, Google launched the latest Safe Browsing API (Application Programming Interface) to speed up inspection and identify hacked websites, blocking 8 million more phishing attacks per month on Chrome and Android platforms .

In addition, Google Drive’s spam protection measures have also been improved, adding a new viewing feature that makes it easier to check and categorize files to help prevent spam and harmful content. Google Drive will also automatically classify and mark spam like Gmail, in case you see dangerous or unwanted files.

